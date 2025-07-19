Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 99,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,453. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

