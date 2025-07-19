ETF Store Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOVR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 0.1%
XOVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 165,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,140. The company has a market cap of $470.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.62.
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Profile
The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.