ETF Store Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOVR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 0.1%

XOVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 165,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,140. The company has a market cap of $470.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Profile

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

