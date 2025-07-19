iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.5%

ITA stock traded up $48.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 395,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

