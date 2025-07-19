Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000. SEI Select International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 1.27% of SEI Select International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,135,000.

SEIE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.77. 34,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,738. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3654 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This is a boost from SEI Select International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

