ETF Store Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 36,271,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,912,175. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

