Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to Moderate Buy Rating by Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE WFC opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.