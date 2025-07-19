Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million.

Bank First National Price Performance

BFC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First National has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bank First National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Bank First National by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Bank First National by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank First National by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

