Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $749.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 135.86%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 47,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,908. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

