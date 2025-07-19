Transce3nd LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Transce3nd LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

