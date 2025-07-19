Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:CP traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,832. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.