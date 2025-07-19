Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4,526.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 233,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.40. 915,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,964. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

