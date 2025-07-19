Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,982. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

