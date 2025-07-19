Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 11,044,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,308,418. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

