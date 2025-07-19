iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.07. 64,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day moving average is $331.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $358.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.