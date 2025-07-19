First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1,075,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,351. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

