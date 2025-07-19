Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 98,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

