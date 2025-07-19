Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 619,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,663. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 485.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 475.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

