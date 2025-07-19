Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 984,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 805,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

