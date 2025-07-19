MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 199,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 97,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97.

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (3.24) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. MobilityOne had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Featured Articles

