GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.79 ($0.09). Approximately 2,460,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,114,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

GCM Resources Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.71.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

