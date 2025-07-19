Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.39. 5,556,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.