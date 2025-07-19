Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
