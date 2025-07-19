Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.