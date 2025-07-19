Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 863 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,729. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

