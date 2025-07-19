Fountainhead AM LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.3%

Shopify stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. 8,468,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,036. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.