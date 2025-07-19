Fountainhead AM LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Up 0.3%
Shopify stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. 8,468,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,036. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
