Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 246.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.72. 567,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,959. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $179.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

