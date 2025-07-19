Fountainhead AM LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.62. 1,903,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.90 and a 200-day moving average of $536.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

