Fountainhead AM LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.