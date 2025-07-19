Nwam LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $140.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

