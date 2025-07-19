Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

