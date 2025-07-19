Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 75,699,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

