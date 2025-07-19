iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.