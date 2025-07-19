iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.