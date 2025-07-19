PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGRO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,109,000 after acquiring an additional 132,971 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 873,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,624,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 91,850 shares in the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

QGRO stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

