iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.02 and a 200-day moving average of $391.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $435.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

