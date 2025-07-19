Comparing Knowles (NYSE:KN) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Knowles alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles -38.96% 6.35% 4.23% Altice USA -1.78% N/A -0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Knowles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Altice USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $553.50 million 2.79 -$237.80 million ($2.70) -6.57 Altice USA $8.86 billion 0.15 -$102.92 million ($0.34) -8.21

This table compares Knowles and Altice USA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Knowles and Altice USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altice USA 1 2 3 0 2.33

Knowles currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Altice USA has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Knowles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Altice USA.

Risk & Volatility

Knowles has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.