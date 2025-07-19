Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after acquiring an additional 267,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

