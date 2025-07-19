Financial Survey: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -10.09% -22.40% -2.49% Lucky Strike Entertainment 0.21% -23.31% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manchester United and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $833.39 million 3.59 -$142.51 million ($0.49) -36.05 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion 1.22 -$83.58 million ($0.07) -143.71

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Manchester United on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

