eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Susquehanna

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETOR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eToro Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

eToro Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. eToro Group has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eToro Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eToro Group stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

