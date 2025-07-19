Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) & ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Critical Survey

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ESAB alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 9.98% 16.98% 7.69% Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ESAB has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESAB and Century Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00

ESAB presently has a consensus price target of $137.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than ESAB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Century Aluminum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.74 billion 2.88 $264.84 million $4.44 29.30 Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 0.85 $336.80 million $1.18 17.22

Century Aluminum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESAB. Century Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESAB beats Century Aluminum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.