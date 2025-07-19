B. Riley Initiates Coverage on BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.31 price objective on the stock.

FUFU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUFU opened at $4.29 on Friday. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.74 million, a PE ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). BitFuFu had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

