FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 597 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.35. 5,482,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

