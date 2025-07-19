PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,631 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $34.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.