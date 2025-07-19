STAR Financial Bank Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 814,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

