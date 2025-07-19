Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

