STAR Financial Bank Sells 288 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average of $374.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

