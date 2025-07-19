Atle Fund Management AB Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atle Fund Management AB bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.8% of Atle Fund Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

