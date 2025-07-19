JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.