Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.86 Million in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Performance Food Group makes up about 2.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 1,273,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,440. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

