Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,158 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,974,000 after buying an additional 841,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after buying an additional 421,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,478,000 after buying an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $264,813,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. 1,606,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

