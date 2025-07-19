Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,478.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $93.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 468.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.