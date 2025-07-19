Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Trading 21.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shot up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63. 350,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,713% from the average session volume of 19,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Moon River Moly Trading Down 9.2%

The company has a market cap of C$19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

